Trai Says SBI, HDFC and More Banks on SMS Regulations Defaulter List

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has shared a list of names in its defaulter list for registering with new SMS templates and following all the new regulations.

According to an ET Telecom report, big names such as State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Samsung, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), and Delhivery are on the list of the regulator for not following the regulations.

Some SMS aggregators such as Route Mobile, Karix, Kaleyra, Gupshup, and more are also mentioned on the list.

If the Trai order goes through on April 1, it will mean that SMSes from all the above-mentioned names will be blocked. It will create a major disaster for the customers of the major banks mentioned above.

Trai Orders Telcos to Start Blocking Pesky SMSes From April 1

Just yesterday, we reported that the regulator had asked the telcos to start scrubbing and blocking all the pesky SMSes from April 1.

This will mean that all the above-mentioned banks and major companies won’t be able to deliver their SMSes containing important information such as OTPs and more to their customers.

According to Trai, all the companies were given plenty of time to register with the new SMS templates and follow all the regulations. Despite that, the companies have failed to move ahead with the necessary steps.

Thus, the regulator doesn’t want the end customer to be cheated of their regulatory rights. So the telcos will start scrubbing and blocking all the messages going out with unregistered templates through their blockchain system from April 1, 2021.

The institutions and companies have argued that it is not a ‘one-time compliance’ issue. Since there are lakhs of message templates that flow in every day, it will be very hard for the companies to comply with the regulations in such less time.

Shivtel Communications has challenged the order from Trai on the Delhi High Court, seeking for it to be delayed.