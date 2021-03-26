Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G With Snapdragon SoC Sales to Begin in India on March 30

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G India Launch Confirmed

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is all set to launch in India next week. To recall, Samsung launched the 4G variant of Galaxy S20 FE in India last year with Exynos 990 chipset, but the company is bringing the 5G variant now. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. While Samsung is yet to confirm the presence of Snapdragon 865 SoC, tipster Mukul Sharma claims the 5G variant will indeed have the said chipset. For the unaware, Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE with Snapdragon 865 in several Western markets, but to save the costs, it brought the Exynos variant. The launch price of the Galaxy S20 FE 4G was Rs 49,999, but it is now selling for Rs 44,999. As we reported yesterday, the S20 FE 5G will retail for less than Rs 50,000 in the country.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Specifications and Features

    The Galaxy S20 FE 5G will have identical specifications as the Galaxy S20 FE 4G, apart from the processor. Let’s have a rundown of the specifications of Galaxy S20 FE 4G. The phone flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The 4G version was launched with Exynos 990 SoC; The upcoming 5G variant will have the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

    The S20 FE 4G rocks a triple camera system on the back with a 12MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom support. The handset has a 32MP selfie snapper. The phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

    Samsung already started rolling out the Android 11 update to the Galaxy S20 FE in India, so we can expect the 5G variant to run Android 11 out of the box.

    At the rumoured price of less than Rs 50,000, the Galaxy S20 FE will take on the newly launched OnePlus 9R. Right after the 5G variant’s launch, Samsung will slash the price of the 4G variant. We are expecting the 5G variant of S20 FE to retail for Rs 44,999, but the inclusion of 5G and Snapdragon 865 SoC means the phone could retail for Rs 49,999 with some launch offers. Samsung Mobile India on Twitter confirmed the device would be up for the first sale on March 30.

