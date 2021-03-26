Moto G100 Goes Official With Snapdragon 870 SoC: A Rebranded Moto Edge S

Motorola has launched yet another smartphone in its popular Moto G lineup. Dubbed as the Moto G100, it is the first smartphone in the Moto G series with a Snapdragon 8-series chipset. The Moto G100 is basically a rebranded Moto Edge S with Snapdragon 870 chipset. The Moto Edge S was launched six weeks ago as the world’s first phone with Snapdragon 870 SoC. Now, the company is bringing the same phone to global markets as Moto G100. Key specifications of the Moto G100 include a 90Hz Full HD+ display with HDR10 support, 8GB of RAM, 5000mAh battery and Android 11 software out of the box. Motorola is yet to confirm the India launch of the Moto G100; Considering the company’s aggressive launches in India, we are expecting the Moto G100 to reach the Asian sub-continent in the near future.

Moto G100: Specifications and Features

The Moto G100 comes in three colour options- Iridescent Sky, Iridescent Ocean and Slate Grey. The phone has a 6.7-inch screen with a Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The display also has HDR10 support. It is amongst the first phones to feature Snapdragon 870 chipset which we recently saw on the likes of Redmi K40 5G, OnePlus 9R 5G and Motorola’s own Moto Edge S. The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and supports storage expansion via a microSD card.

Motorola has added a quad-camera setup on the back featuring a 64MP primary lens, 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor that’s also capable of capturing macro shots, 2MP depth sensor and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The Moto G100 features a dual selfie camera setup with 16MP wide primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter.

Connectivity options on the Moto G100 include 5G, 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The handset even has a dedicated Google Assistant button. This Android 11-laden device is backed by a 5000mAh battery. Motorola has thrown in support for 20W fast charging.

The official listing of Moto G100 also highlights a new Samsung DeX-like feature called ‘Motorola Ready For.’ With this new feature, you can connect the Moto G100 to a monitor or television for extended usage.

Moto G100: Pricing and Availability

According to the information available, the Moto G100 is currently launched in Europe, the UK and a few markets in Latin America. The official Motorola website in the UK says the phone is arriving soon without any pricing. Android Central reports the price in the UK for Moto G100 will be £449.99 (approx. Rs 45,700). We can expect the Moto G100 to launch in India for around Rs 35,000.