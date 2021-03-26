Amazon Fire TV 2021 With 3rd Generation Alexa Remote Launched in India

The 3rd generation of Amazon Fire TV Alexa remote has been announced for the Indian market

By March 26th, 2021 AT 11:32 AM
  • Technology News
    The 3rd generation of Amazon Fire TV Alexa remote has been announced for the Indian market. The new generation Alexa remote comes with several updates aimed to enhance the user’s experience.

    It has hotkeys for streaming giants such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Amazon Music. The new remote will be available for users purchasing the 3rd generation Amazon Fire TV Stick (2021) that is available for pre-order on Amazon India’s website at the moment.

    Let’s take a look at all the latest generation Alexa remote features for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 2021.

    Amazon Fire TV Stick 2021 and New Alexa Remote

    The remote’s overall design is the same as the previous generation; however, a new layout of buttons surely provide it with a fresh look. Adding to this, there are more buttons on the remote than there have ever been.

    The Alexa button comes with a fresh look donning an all-new blue colour. Most of the buttons from the old remote make their way back to the latest generation model. The 3rd generation Alexa remote is compatible with both the second generation and latest generation Fire TV Stick devices.

    If you want to buy the latest generation Amazon Fire TV Stick (2021) with the new Alexa remote, you can head to Amazon and pre-book it for Rs 3,999 right away. The latest generation Fire TV Stick comes with Dolby Atmos’s support for delivering an enhanced sound experience to the users.

    You can also buy the Fire TV Stick Lite if you want a cheaper variant of the product for Rs 2,999. It is worth noting that the Fire TV Stick 2021 won’t support 4K UHD and HDR content. If you want a Smart Stick with support for such high resolution, your best bet would be the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K retailing for Rs 4,799 that launched way back in 2018.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

