Google Tensor Chip Might See a Second Generation Upgrade Next Year

After coming out with the quarterly results during the earnings call, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the new Pixel 6 series and the new Google Tensor chip lay a good foundation.

Google recently launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro handsets with tensor mobile SoC, and now a report has claimed that Google is working on a second-generation tensor SoC which will be likely to be shipped with the Pixel 7 series.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have formally launched and are introduced with Google’s new line of Tensor chips. Created with the help of Samsung, the Google Tensor is optimised for google’s extensive use of machine learning, accelerating existing features and enabling things that can’t be done on the phone before.

Google Tensor 2 Already Spotted

9To5Google has spotted a reference to a new pixel related codename, “Cloudripper”. A similar codename appeared earlier this year, “Slider”, for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. According to 9To5Google, Cloudripper is connected to the second generation version of Google Tensor chips, with the model number “GS201”. In comparison to the “GS101” found in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, this chip appears to be full generation power of the google tensor chips, suggesting each year model number will increase by 100.

After coming out with the quarterly results during the earnings call, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the new Pixel 6 series and the new Google Tensor chip lay a good foundation. The new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro bring out the best of google artificial intelligence (AI), hardware and software, with the most advanced and inclusive cameras the company has ever built.

Reports suggest that the Google-designed Tensor SoC that powers both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro beats the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, Samsung Exynos 2100, and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 chipsets in GPU benchmarks.

The Tensor chipsets give the control back to Google when it comes to optimising its Pixel devices for performance. This will also allow Google to control the manufacturing of the chipset as it won’t have to depend on Qualcomm for its chipsets anymore.

