Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Production Might Have Started in India

The recent reports suggest that new leaks about the specification of the upcoming handset from Samsung – the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G have surfaced over the internet. The new device from Samsung is speculated to have a quadruple-camera setup and might feature a plastic body. It is also rumoured that the company has already started its manufacturing at Samsung’s facility in India, however, no official announcement has been made by the smartphone giant itself. The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is said to be in production alongside its 5G variant which is also expected to arrive soon.

The Details Available on the Device

According to a report from 91mobiles, if the rumours are to be believed the smartphone’s production is on the go at the company’s facility in the Greater Noida factory. The device is speculated to have a plastic body along with a glossy finish. Coming to the specifications of the device, it is expected that Samsung Galaxy A13 4G will have a quadruple-camera setup at the back which might be vertically aligned and will feature a USB Type-C port.

The other hardware specs of the smartphone include a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio output. Moreover, the handset might feature the speaker grille at the bottom and the power button and volume rocker will be situated on the right side of the device. Rumours were also spread earlier which if to be believed, the device will be available in blue, black, white, and orange colour options. More information on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A13 4G is yet to surface.

It is also speculated that the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G will have the model number SMA135F while it was reported earlier that the 5G variant of the device could have the model number SM-A136B model number. The 5G variant of the device will make it the first 5G budget device launched by Samsung. Although no information has been provided by the makers, it is anticipated that the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will be launched somewhere around the end of the year. Earlier, the Galaxy A13 5G was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website and it was leaked that the device will have a MediaTek 700 SoC as its processor.