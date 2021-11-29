Vodafone Idea Offering a New Rs 249 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi) recently updated its prepaid plans with the new increasing tariffs. While not all the prepaid plans received a price hike, most of the popular ones are now more expensive than what a lot of people would want. But that was not all that changed. Vodafone Idea is still offering a Rs 249 plan, but with different benefits.

Earlier, Vodafone Idea (Vi) used to provide users with the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ as well as the ‘Binge All Night’ offers with its Rs 249 plan. But not anymore. The telco has hiked the tariff of the earlier Rs 249 plan, and now it will come for Rs 299, while the new Rs 249 plan is a simple daily data plan made for short-term users.

Vodafone Idea New Rs 249 Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers the new Rs 249 plan with 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and 21 days of service validity. There is also access to the Vi Movies & TV Basic to all the users on the Rs 249 plan.

Earlier, for the denomination, users got 1.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, for 28 days. Further, there was Weekend Data Rollover and Binge All Night offers bundled with the plan.

This made Vi’s Rs 249 plan one of the best in the entire market, but that’s not the case anymore. Not to compare this plan from any other telco’s plans right t now, but just the removal of additional benefits might make this plan very much less attractive for a majority of users.

The fact that it is only there for 21 days and doesn’t offer much, there’s nothing outstanding about it. However, users interested in purchasing prepaid plans from Vodafone Idea that come with additional benefits bundled can go for the Rs 299 plans and more. Further, there’s something called ‘Data Delights’ being offered by the company with higher denomination plans which will offer 2GB of backup data to the users.