Samsung Galaxy S21 FE New Specifications, Price Details Emerge

There are several reports that hint at the fact that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may be launched during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2022. Although the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is still awaited, leaks of the device are plenty in the market. The probable cause of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE not being launched yet after its earlier variant Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched in September is being speculated as to the shortage of chips worldwide due to which manufacturers around the world have been facing supply constraints. However, the latest reports have surfaced online which suggest new specifications, price and design details of the device.

Design Specifications

The latest images of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE that have surfaced online suggest that the design of the handset might be very similar to that of the standard model of the Samsung Galaxy S21. The rear end of the device will house a triple camera setup and an LED flash might be placed outside the camera module. The volume rocker and the power button is visible on the side of the handset.

Expected Specifications of Galaxy S21 FE

The upcoming device by Samsung is likely to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 1,080×2,340 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate support. Galaxy S21 FE is said to run Android 11-based One UI 3.1. The processor of the device on the other hand is tipped to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC or Samsung manufactured Exynos 2100 chipsets. Claims suggest that Exynos 2100 chipset will be available in Indian devices whereas Snapdragon 888 SoC will be available on devices shipped to the USA.

As far as storage space is concerned, the device will have two variants – one with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and another with 8GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage. Moreover, it is expected that the device will be backed by a 4500mAh battery which will support 25W fast charging technology.

It is rumoured that the device will have a triple rear camera setup which will consist of a 12MP primary sensor, which may be complemented with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8Mp telephoto sensor. Moreover, the device might have a 32MP selfie shooter. The connectivity options on the device are expected to consist of 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

Price of the Device

The reports suggest that the 8GB+128GB model of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be priced at EUR 749 which is somewhere around Rs 64,500 whereas the other variant with 8GB + 256GB will be priced at EUR 819 which amounts to around Rs 70,500. The colour options are expected to be Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White.