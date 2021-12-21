Asus ExpertBook B1400 Goes Official in India

Asus ExpertBook B1400 is finally official in India. Priced at Rs 32,490, Asus targets mid-range business buyers for the laptop. With its multiple ports and noise cancellation technology, the laptop looks appealing for office executives.

Asus ExpertBook B1400 Specifications

Asus ExpertBook B1400 features a 14-inch full HD IPS LED display with 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. The display offers a 178-degree field of view and has an anti-glare coating. The display is near-frameless, allowing an 84% screen-to-body ratio. Windows 10 operating system comes loaded with the system, which the user can upgrade to Windows 11.

Under the hood, Asus ExpertBook B1400 is powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Core Tiger Lake processors – Intel Core i3 – 111G4 with Intel UHD GPU, Intel Core i5-1135G7 with Intel Xe GPU and Intel Core i7-1165G7 with Intel Xe GPU. The laptop packs up to 16GB RAM, which can be expanded to 48GB of DDR4 3200 RAM. The user can choose Nvidia GeForce MX330 with 2GB RAM. It boasts dual copper pipes for excellent cooling that provides sustained peak performance.

One enticing feature for office executives could be its noise cancellation technology. Asus ExpertBook B1400 has AI-powered noise cancellation technology that uses a dual-array microphone integrated with it. This will prevent ambient noises during video conferencing. There are both single presenter mode and multi-presenter mode.

In terms of connectivity, the Asus laptop comes with Wi-Fi with 802.11ax, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.2, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 port, a microSD card reader, an HDMI port, a VGA port, a Gigabit RJ-45 LAN port, a Kensington lock port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The laptop is backed by 42 hours battery and comes with 65W fast charging support in terms of power. According to Asus, with its 3-cell 42Wh battery, the laptop can provide up to 10hrs of productivity on a single full charge.

This new Asus laptop will soon be available via Asus stores and e-commerce platforms. The laptop comes in a single colour Blue. Asus ExpertBook B1400 measures 323.4×215.65×19.2mm and weighs around 1.45 kilograms.