Asus Has Brought a Super Affordable Chromebook for Students

Taiwan-based, multinational computer hardware and consumer electronics company Asus has just launched a new budget device called Asus Chromebook CX1101, expanding its portfolio. The company has designed its latest Chromebook to be versatile and tough and is loaded with features worthy of being highlighted. The latest device from Asus has been launched at a price that could be well under the budget of the students. With the weight of only around 1.24 kg and just 2 cm of thickness when closed, mentioned below are the details of the device.

Specifications of Asus Chromebook CX1101

Asus Chromebook CX1101 comes with a display featuring an 11.6-inch anti-glare LCD screen that features an HD (1366×768 pixels) resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The device features an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor under the hood that comes with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of solid-state eMMC storage. The internal storage of the device is expandable up to 2TB via external microSD.

Pretty self-explanatory by the name, the laptop functions on a ChromeOS and comes with an Intel HD Graphics 600. The device features multiple connectivity options, which include dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, a microSD card reader and an audio combo jack. The device is backed by a 42Wh battery which the tech giant claims to run up to 13 hours. Additional features of the device include a built-in microphone, Google Assistant voice command support, built-in stereo 2W speakers as well as a 720p HD camera.

Moreover, some of the eye-catching features of the new Asus Chromebook CX1101 include an edge-to-edge spill-resistant keyboard, an anti-glare HD display with a 180-degree lay-flat metal-reinforced hinge as well as MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability.

Price and Availability

As per the reports, the device will only come in one transparent silver colour option. Asus Chromebook CX1101 has been designed in partnership with the online shopping platform Flipkart and thus will only be available on its website. The exclusive sale of the device will begin on Flipkart from December 15.

The price of the device has been kept at Rs 19,999; however, an introductory discounted offer will also be available during the first week of launch, which has been kept at Rs 18,999. Various bank integrated and EMI offers will also be available for the users interested in purchase.