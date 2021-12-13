boAt Watch Mercury Launched in India at Affordable Cost of Rs 1,999

Indian based consumer electronics brand boAt has just launched another smartwatch that is no less than a fitness tracker to expand its smartwatch portfolio even further. The latest addition to the portfolio is called boAt Watch Mercury. The new smartwatch from the company is an affordable device that comes loaded with amazing features and has been designed to track various fitness-related stats. Mentioned below are the details regarding specs, price and availability of the watch.

Specifications and Price Details of the Device

The latest smartwatch from boAt comes with a display featuring a 1.54-inch square-shaped LCD screen with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. The makers offer more than a hundred watch faces for users to try on. One of the most attractive features of this watch is that it comes with a temperature sensor. This allows the users to measure their body temperature using this smartwatch. Also, the real-time monitoring feature of the watch allows users to keep a check on when the temperature rises and falls. However, the brand has suggested that users should not use the smartwatch for medical purposes.

In addition to this, like most of the fitness trackers in the market, boAt Watch Mercury also comes loaded with a total of 11 sports modes which includes running, walking, cycling, climbing, treadmill, swimming, yoga, spinning, basketball, football, and badminton. The device is capable of controlling the camera shutter on the connected handset. Users can also control music, manage calls and notifications, message alerts directly via the smartwatch. The device is also IP68 dust and water-resistant. The battery life of the wearable is claimed to be around 10 days long which is chargeable via a magnetic charger.

The price of the boAt Watch Mercury in India has been set at Rs 1,999 which is around $26. The strap of the watch is available in multiple colour options which are beige, black, blue, or green. The watch will be available for sale on the online shopping platform Flipkart from December 15 starting at 12 noon.