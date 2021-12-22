Kodak HD LED TVs Starting at Rs 7499 This Christmas

Kodak, one of the emerging companies in the Smart TV segments, keeps revising offers during festivals to bring great deals to consumers. This Christmas, the company has partnered with Flipkart to offer great deals to customers on the bezel-less Kodak CAPRO, and 7XPRO and the sale of the TV start at Rs 7499 only. The sale of the Smart TVs will start from December 25, 2021, on the day of Christmas itself.

Kodak HD LED TV Sale Price

Kodak has put up to 14 of its Smart TVs for sale. From the image above, you can see that the base TV is normally available for Rs 7,999 will be available for Rs 7,499 only. Then there are Smart TVs up to 65-inch in size which have received a discount of up to Rs 1,000. Some of the Smart TVs have also received a discount of up to Rs 2,000.

The popular CA PRO series from Kodak is available in two different variants in 43-inch and 50-inch with 4K UHD display. The sound output that these CA PRO series models can deliver is 40W and with support for Dolby MS12 and DTS TruSurround sound.

These Smart TVs can comfortably connect with dual-band Wi-Fi networks, including the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks. The higher end-models from Kodak TVs come with a bezel-less display along with surround sound technology and digital noise filter. All of these TVs run on an Android interface with external connectivity options, which include HDMI 3, USB 2.0, and Bluetooth v.5.0. The remote control offered by Kodak is very friendly and easy to use.

But this is not where the offer ends. Consumers can also get an additional 10% discount on the purchase of these Smart TVs with ICICI and Axis Bank debit and credit cards. The five-day sale would start on December 25, 2021. Now is a really good time to purchase a new Kodak TV if you have been meaning to buy one for a long-time.