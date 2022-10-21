Vodafone Idea Deploys Additional 900 MHz and 2100 MHz Spectrum in Gujarat

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 8

Vodafone Idea has deployed additional spectrum in the 900 MHz and 2100 MHz bands. Vi said that it deployed the highly efficient 900 MHz spectrum on over a total of 6060 L900 sites as well as the 2100 MHz band on over 6850 sites in Gujarat. Now, 86% of the population in the state can enjoy a strong network indoors and faster speeds.

Highlights

  • Vi has increased the network capacity significantly in the last two years in Gujarat.
  • Vodafone Idea has deployed additional spectrum in the 900 MHz and 2100 MHz bands.
  • To ensure better voice clarity and indoor experience, Vi has the highest deployment of 900 MHz band spectrum in Gujarat.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea

In a bid to improve the mobile network experience for its customers in Gujarat, a prominent state in India, Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has deployed an additional spectrum in the state. Vi has also increased the network capacity significantly in the last two years in Gujarat. The telco said that it had undertaken various initiatives to ensure that the network experience for users in Gujarat enhances and customers can get faster speeds on their mobile. Here's everything that you should know.

Vodafone Idea Deployed Additional Spectrum in Gujarat

Vodafone Idea has deployed additional spectrum in the 900 MHz and 2100 MHz bands. Vi said that it deployed the highly efficient 900 MHz spectrum on over a total of 6060 L900 sites as well as the 2100 MHz band on over 6850 sites in Gujarat. Now, 86% of the population in the state can enjoy a strong network indoors and faster speeds. Further, Vi also added 1455 TDD sites which aided in increasing the network capacity by 36% from July 2022 to August 2022.

Vi Customers in commercial/residential areas of Anand, Ahmedabad, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara and Valsad and other important towns are experiencing enhanced voice and data experience, even indoors, in high population pockets of these cities.

Vodafone Idea Spectrum Portfolio in Gujarat

With 113.6 MHz of spectrum across bands – 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300MHz, and 2500 MHz, Vi has established the most robust telecom network in Gujarat, including spectrum to offer 5G services. To ensure better voice clarity and indoor experience, Vi has the highest deployment of 900 MHz band spectrum in Gujarat.

Shailendra Singh, Cluster Business Head - Gujarat, Vodafone Idea, said, "I would like to extend an invitation to all the mobile users in Gujarat to enjoy superior, upgraded Voice and Internet experience on the Vi network. We have enhanced our coverage in Gujarat and strengthened indoor network experience across cities."

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched; Now live in 8 cities. No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. All of urban India to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

8 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments