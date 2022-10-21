Vodafone Idea Deploys Additional 900 MHz and 2100 MHz Spectrum in Gujarat

In a bid to improve the mobile network experience for its customers in Gujarat, a prominent state in India, Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has deployed an additional spectrum in the state. Vi has also increased the network capacity significantly in the last two years in Gujarat. The telco said that it had undertaken various initiatives to ensure that the network experience for users in Gujarat enhances and customers can get faster speeds on their mobile. Here's everything that you should know.

Vodafone Idea Deployed Additional Spectrum in Gujarat

Vodafone Idea has deployed additional spectrum in the 900 MHz and 2100 MHz bands. Vi said that it deployed the highly efficient 900 MHz spectrum on over a total of 6060 L900 sites as well as the 2100 MHz band on over 6850 sites in Gujarat. Now, 86% of the population in the state can enjoy a strong network indoors and faster speeds. Further, Vi also added 1455 TDD sites which aided in increasing the network capacity by 36% from July 2022 to August 2022.

Vi Customers in commercial/residential areas of Anand, Ahmedabad, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara and Valsad and other important towns are experiencing enhanced voice and data experience, even indoors, in high population pockets of these cities.

Vodafone Idea Spectrum Portfolio in Gujarat

With 113.6 MHz of spectrum across bands – 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300MHz, and 2500 MHz, Vi has established the most robust telecom network in Gujarat, including spectrum to offer 5G services. To ensure better voice clarity and indoor experience, Vi has the highest deployment of 900 MHz band spectrum in Gujarat.

Shailendra Singh, Cluster Business Head - Gujarat, Vodafone Idea, said, "I would like to extend an invitation to all the mobile users in Gujarat to enjoy superior, upgraded Voice and Internet experience on the Vi network. We have enhanced our coverage in Gujarat and strengthened indoor network experience across cities."