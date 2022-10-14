Apple iPhones Line-up With 5G Support in India

Reported by Bhavya Singh

Apple has acknowledged that it is collaborating with carrier partners in India to provide iPhone consumers with a 5G experience. The rollout, according to the American IT giant, will start as soon as network validation and performance testing are finished. In December, iPhone customers will begin to receive software updates that allow 5G functionality.

Highlights

  • A new software update for iPhones purchased in India will be available by the end of December.
  • LTE uses only the LTE network, despite the availability of 5G.
  • An outdated SIM card might not be able to support 5G network rates.

Apple

A new software update for iPhones purchased in India will be available by the end of December, according to an official statement from Apple. The qualifying Apple iPhones will be able to connect to the 5G network after this upgrade. But what about those that have only recently been released? Here is a list of Apple iPhones that will support 5G in India.

The List of iPhones That Will Support 5G in India

  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone SE (2nd Gen)
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max

Here is a method to determine whether your Apple iPhone is connected to a 5G network or not. When your 5G cellular plan has been activated, and you are in an area where your telecom provider offers 5G coverage, your iPhone's status bar will display a 5G icon. The iPhone user will have a clear indication from that.

Notably, Apple iPhones have many 5G modes. 5G Auto comes first, followed by 5G On and LTE.

5G Auto- Turns on Smart Data mode. Your iPhone switches to LTE automatically to conserve battery life when 5G speeds don't offer a noticeably improved experience.

5G On- Utilize the 5G network whenever possible. Battery life can suffer as a result.

LTE- uses only the LTE network, despite the availability of 5G.

Apple SIM and eSIM Support for 5G

You can make use of your old iPhone's SIM or eSIM card. However, an outdated SIM card might not be able to support 5G network rates. According to Apple, in some circumstances, you may need to get in touch with your carrier to configure the SIM card from your old iPhone for use with a 5G network. Your old SIM card might be replaced by a new 5G capable SIM by the carrier.

Reported By

