TIM Secures 360 Million Euros Loan From EIB for 5G Network Expansion in Italy

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The European Investment Bank is providing a 360 million euros loan to Italian telecommunications company TIM to expand its 5G network infrastructure across Italy by the end of 2025 using 700 MHz bands. The loan, partly backed by SACE, will also allow TIM to access debt on more favourable terms.

Highlights

  • The loan will help expand 5G mobile coverage across Italy by the end of 2025.
  • The EIB has provided over 1 billion euros in financing for TIM projects between 2019 and 2023.
  • SACE returns to support TIM investments after the 2 billion euros transaction under Garanzia Italia in 2022.

Follow Us

TIM Secures Euros 360 Million Loan From EIB for 5G Network Expansion in Italy
Italian telecommunications company TIM receives a 360 million euros loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB), partly backed by SACE, to support the development of its next-generation network infrastructure in Italy. The loan will be used to expand 5G coverage across the country by the end of 2025 using 700 MHz bands.

Also Read: Orange Secures 500 Million Euros Financing for 4G, 5G Networks in France

The EIB financing, 60 percent guaranteed by Italian insurance and finance company SACE, will also allow TIM to access a debt instrument on more favourable terms than those offered on the bond banking market.

Objectives of the 2030 Digital Decade

EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti, TIM CEO Pietro Labriola, and SACE Chief Business Officer Bernardo Attolico signed the agreement. The operation aligns with the objectives of the 2030 Digital Decade, a European Union programme that aims to develop secure and sustainable digital infrastructure, support the digital transformation of businesses, and digitalise public services.

Also Read: TIM and Google Cloud Launch the First 5G Edge Cloud Platform

Previous EIB financing for TIM projects

The EIB has already provided over 1 billion euros in financing for TIM projects between 2019 and 2023, primarily focused on developing and supporting the telecommunications network infrastructure, bridging the digital divide, and meeting the targets of the Digital Agenda for Europe.

Also Read: Sparkle Enhances Global Optical Network With Infinera and Nokia

TIM's infrastructure development and market position

The TIM Group develops fixed-line and mobile infrastructure, operating on the international services market via Sparkle. TIM is the number one telecommunications company in Italy, and TIM Brasil is one of the main players in the South American telecommunications market and a leader in 4G coverage.

Also Read: Open Fiber Reaches 15.5 Million Homes

SACE's role in the loan guarantee

SACE joined a pool of financial institutions under the 'Garanzia Italia' framework in 2022 to guarantee a Euros 2 billion loan to TIM to support investment in Italy planned under the Group's business plan.

The EIB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union and is owned by EU member states. SACE, on the other hand, is controlled by the Italian Ministry for the Economy and Finance. With this new financing, TIM will be able to accelerate the expansion of its 5G network and support Italy's digital ambitions for the next decade.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Exclusive: Excell Broadband Launches Truly Unlimited Broadband Plans

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments