Ooredoo Partners With Axon to Strengthen IoT Connectivity in the MENA Region

Ooredoo, a leading international communications company, has announced a strategic agreement with Axon, a global leader in connected public safety technologies. This partnership aims to bolster Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, specifically covering countries such as Algeria, Tunisia, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, and Bahrain.

Also Read: Lyft to Leverage Ericsson IoT Accelerator to Connect e-bikes

Axon's Leading Role

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Axon specializes in providing a wide range of connected devices and software solutions for public safety, including TASER energy devices, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software, and real-time operations capabilities.

Ooredoo's Preferred Connectivity Provider

Ooredoo, renowned as a leading Internet of Things (IoT) managed connectivity and solutions provider, will serve as Axon's preferred connectivity provider in the region, as mentioned above. This strategic collaboration will enable Ooredoo to reinforce its position as a leading IoT-managed connectivity provider across the region and expand its profile in the industry.

Also Read: Ooredoo Group Extends Partnership With ZTE for 5G

Commenting on the partnership, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Group, said: "We are proud to associate with Axon, as a world leader in its sector, and first of what we hope will be many partnerships to help us achieve the strategic goal of growing in international IoT managed connectivity market."

"In partnering with Axon to provide state-of-the-art IoT managed connectivity to leading international players, we clearly demonstrate our commitment to digital transformation, to investment in innovation, and to offering our customers the best products, services and technologies - enabling them to upgrade their worlds."

Benefits for Customers

Ooredoo, in a statement, said its customers, including leading manufacturers of connected products worldwide, will benefit from superior IoT-managed connectivity in the region, backed by robust local support and streamlined communication channels. This partnership will also enhance services for end-to-end customers, providing them with comprehensive solutions for their IoT connectivity needs.

Also Read: Ooredoo Group Selects Nokia to Deploy 5G-Ready Network in Algeria and Tunisia

Phased Roll-out

The phased roll-out of the partnership will involve Ooredoo Group's operating companies in Qatar, Kuwait, Algeria, Tunisia, Iraq, and Oman. This joint effort between Ooredoo and Axon promises to revolutionize IoT connectivity, bolster public safety, and drive digital transformation across the Middle East and North Africa.