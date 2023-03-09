Lyft to Leverage Ericsson IoT Accelerator to Connect e-bikes

Lyft, a company that offers mobility as a service in North America, partners with Ericsson to enhance the connected miro-mobility ecosystem across key US hubs. Lyft will leverage the Ericsson IoT Accelerator Platform to manage the connectivity of thousands of connected e-bikes and scooters.

Lyft will benefit from the global connectivity of Deutsche Telekom and the connectivity management of its IoT partner, Ericsson, to enable real-time data transmission for its micro-mobility service. At the MWC23, Deutsche Telekom announced that it is working with more than 600 roaming partners globally and initially with two satellite providers, Intelsat and Skylo, to offer IoT connectivity across the oceans or deserts.

According to the release, by mid-2023, Lyft will have over 20,000 connected micro-mobility vehicles through this collaboration, and Lyft will benefit from the Ericsson IoT Accelerator Global ecosystem and Deutsche Telekom Global IoT connectivity.

Fast and reliable connectivity allows e-bikes to communicate between the app, Lyft's servers and bike share stations, enabling riders to get on their way within seconds. This cellular activity also enhances fleet management capabilities for Lyft's operations team and can contribute to mitigating theft and loss.

Lyft operates in many of the largest micro-mobility hubs across the United States, including San Francisco, Chicago, and New York, where it has nurtured a cycling culture, particularly for trips that are less than three miles and for first and last-mile solutions in tandem with public transit. Through the Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom partnership, Lyft can better achieve its goal to provide the mobility solutions that riders love and cities need.