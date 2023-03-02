Ooredoo Group Selects Nokia to Deploy 5G-Ready Network in Algeria and Tunisia

Nokia announced that it has been selected by Ooredoo Group to upgrade its existing Radio Access Networks (RAN), as well as deploy new sites in Algeria and Tusinia Markets. This Radio upgradation will help Ooredoo improve the Network performance while also preparing the telco for the future launch of 5G Services. These upgrades will transform Ooredoo's Networks by enhancing the mobile user experience and providing better speeds and capacity.

Modernise Ooredoo Network in Tunisia

In Tunisia, Nokia will also modernise Ooredoo's IP Network by deploying its 7750 Service Router and its GPON fiber broadband solution to upgrade and extend the existing Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network. This will increase Nokia's share in these domains to 100 per cent in Ooredoo Tunisia's network. According to the release, Nokia will replace the existing Radio Network for Ooredoo Tusinia as well as expand the network by adding new Radio sites.

Nokia Products and Solutions Deployed

Nokia will deploy its energy-efficient AirScale portfolio, including base stations supporting 2G, 3G, and 4G to 5G. For urban and wide-area coverage Nokia will deploy Massive MIMO Adaptive Antennas, dual-band Remote Radio Heads (RRH), and for seamless indoor coverage AirScale indoor Radio (ASiR) small cell solution. Nokia will also provide its AirFrame and CloudBand Application Manager (CBAM) solution for the network upgrade and deployment in Algeria and Tunisia.

With these deployments and upgrades, Nokia will increase its share in Ooreddo Algeria's Network to almost 50 per cent and in Ooreedo Tunisia's Network to around 40 per cent.

All these solutions from Nokia will help Ooredoo deliver an enhanced mobile user experience with high bandwidth, greater speeds and low latency.

According to Ooredoo, "This will further empower customers in Algeria and Tunisia for knowledge, business, entertainment and make them competitive for a whole new lifestyle in the digital age."

Ooredoo Group partners with Huawei

In another connecting partnership at MWC23, Ooredoo has partnered with Huawei to implement Huawei's industry-leading technologies and wireless solutions in Kuwait, Oman, and Iraq in the Middle East and Tunisia in North Africa. This latest partnership is preceded by a five-year strategic global agreement between Ooredoo and Huawei, signed in 2021.