Xplore 5G Home Internet Expands to More Communities

Xplore, formerly known as Xplorenet, Canada's largest rural-focused broadband provider, announced its next phase of transformation with its 5G Home Internet expanding to more homes and businesses across the country. Effective immediately, its 5G home internet service is available to select communities across Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island (PEI) and Newfoundland.

5G Network Built from Scratch

Xplore's 5G Home Internet is built from scratch to provide fast and reliable connectivity. Xplore announced that its 5G Home Internet service, powered by Ericsson's Network technology, is now available to more than 300,000 homes and businesses across the country.

Canada's first Rural Standalone 5G Network

According to the company, Xplore's 5G Home Internet is a fantastic opportunity for rural Canadians to connect without compromise. The new 5G internet service is built from scratch as Canada's first rural standalone 5G network and provides download speeds up to 100 Mbps. As a result, residents can enjoy high-speed internet connectivity with truly unlimited data to make the most of their rural living.

5G Business Internet Service

"Xplore's Ericsson powered 5G Business Internet Service is officially available with this announcement and Businesses can expect speeds up to 100 Mbps with unlimited data that will allow their business to grow and expand, right from their own community," says Xplore Business.

According to a joint statement, Better networks with increased capacity, speed and coverage will help rural Canadians participate fully in the digital economy and create prosperity no matter where they decide to live and work.

In other efforts, Xplore continues to deploy a Fibre-to-the-premises network across the country. As a result, gigabit-speed fibre service is already available in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.