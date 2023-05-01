BSNL Offers This Plan With 160 Days Validity and 2GB Daily Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-owned telecommunications company, offers its customers a wide range of prepaid plans, including 2GB per day plans. The 2GB per day plan in discussion comes with a long validity period of 160 days, which is roughly over five months and comes at a price of Rs 997. Let's look at the benefits of the BSNL 997 Prepaid Plan.

Also Read: BSNL Prepaid Most Affordable 65 Days Pack Detailed

BSNL 997 Prepaid Plan

The BSNL Plan Voucher 997 offers unlimited voice calls to any network across India, including local and STD calls, while in the home local service area (LSA) and national roaming areas, including Mumbai and Delhi. The plan also includes unlimited data usage at high speed, with a daily limit of 2GB. Once the daily limit is reached, the speed will be reduced to 40 kbps for the remainder of the day.

In addition, the BSNL Plan Voucher 997 also includes 100 SMS per day to any network, including while roaming in Mumbai and New Delhi. Customers also get the benefit of Personalised Ringback Tone (PRBT) for two months. BSNL users can also enjoy Lokdhun Content upon recharging with this plan.

Also Read: BSNL Offers This Cheapest Recharge Option for a Secondary Number

Also, unused validity will be accumulated if the customer recharges for the second or third time with this plan recharge. Overall BSNL 997 Plan provides users with Unlimited Voice, 2GB data per Day and SMS benefits for 160 days. Customers can enjoy these benefits at around Rs 6 per day. When launched the plan used to offer 3GB data per day and now the plan offers 2GB data per day. BSNL is gradually revising the plan benefits these days so as to match with the market dynamics.

Also Read: BSNL 1GB per Day Packs With 28 Days Validity Detailed

The BSNL 997 plan is a unique recharge option that offers an extensive validity period, unlimited calling, and daily data benefits. If BSNL 4G network is available in your area or you are able to experience good 3G speeds, then this plan is totally worth it.