TNM Becomes the First to Pilot 5G in Malawi

Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), a leading mobile network operator in Malawi, has introduced the country's first Fifth Generation (5G) network. The approval from the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has paved the way for TNM to commence pilot tests of the 5G network and collaborate with potential partners to explore various use cases for trial, according to the official statement.

TNM expressed pride in the company's tradition of pioneering mobile telecoms technology, having previously introduced 2G, 3G, and 4G networks. The launch of the 5G network marks another significant achievement for TNM, bringing the fastest and highest quality mobile internet speeds to customers in selected areas of Malawi.

TNM's Partnership with Huawei

TNM said it had invested MWK 5.2 billion (USD 5.1 million) over the past two years to upgrade and modernize its packet core network platform, not only to support the current data traffic growth and enhance the 4G experience but also to serve as a foundation for the 5G launch. The partnership with Huawei, a global technology leader, has played a pivotal role in enabling TNM's 5G deployment.

5G Spectrum and Speeds Delivered

The introduction of 5G services will enhance the end-user experience, providing internet speeds of up to 600 Mbps per site with 50 MHz of spectrum and up to 1.2 Gbps per site with 100 MHz of spectrum. These speeds represent a significant leap forward compared to 4G technology.

Benefits of 5G Capacity

TNM said the broader capacity and reduced latency of 5G will benefit multimedia content services such as online gaming, ultra-HD video streaming, virtual reality, IoT applications, data mining, and synchronization.

Rollout of 5G Sites

TNM has already started the rollout of 5G sites, including Clocktower Mall in Blantyre (opposite Mwaiwathu Hospital) and Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe. Additional sites in Mzuzu and Zomba have been earmarked for future deployment.

Socio-Economic Development

According to the statement, the 5G network not only enhances mobile broadband services but also extends its capabilities to mission-critical communications and IoT connectivity, opening doors for applications like Smart Agriculture, Automated Mining, Robotics logistics, and manufacturing, thus propelling Malawi into the digital future.

Upon successful completion of the 5G platform pilot tests, TNM will offer immense socio-economic benefits to Malawi. TNM said the high-speed and agile internet capabilities offered by 5G will deliver efficiency and speed into various sectors, facilitating socio-economic development.