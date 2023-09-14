Lumos to Expand Fiber Network in Wayne County, North Carolina



Lumos, a Fibre Optic Internet and Total Home Wi-Fi service provider in the Mid-Atlantic, announced on Tuesday that it has been awarded a Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant by the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT).

Extending Fibre Optic Network

Lumos said this grant to private companies, including Lumos, amounting to over USD 80 million, is part of an initiative to provide high-speed internet access to underserved households and businesses across 33 counties in North Carolina.

Lumos will use this funding, along with its previous investment, to expand its Fibre Optic network to over 14,000 underserved homes in Goldsboro, Wayne County.

Brian Stading, CEO of Lumos, stated, "We are grateful to NCDIT for recognizing our work as we build a 100 percent Fibre Optic network that reaches many parts of North Carolina, not just the large cities. The GREAT grant funds will allow us to provide Wayne County with lightning-fast internet access, giving residents the bandwidth and reliability to work from home, learn remotely, attend tele health appointments and more."

Launch of Service in Goldsboro

According to the statement, the launch of Lumos's 100 percent Fibre Optic Internet in Goldsboro is slated for early October, accompanied by a celebratory ribbon-cutting event attended by local, state, and federal officials.

Lumos noted that it will become the first Fibre internet provider for over 1,000 homes and small businesses in Wayne County, reaching nearly all households within Goldsboro city limits.

Bridging the Digital Divide

In a broader initiative to bridge the digital divide, Lumos said it continues to invest in infrastructure and collaborate with public partners to expand Fibre Optic networks.

Moreover, Lumos participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), enabling eligible households to access high-speed internet at no extra cost when combined with the USD 30 ACP benefit.