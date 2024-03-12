Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils Telecom Reforms, Including Spectrum Sandbox



Minister of Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw, inaugurated the Curtain Raiser of World Telecom Standardization Assembly Delhi 2024 (WTSA 2024) and India Mobile Congress (IMC 2024) on Monday. The Ministry announced that The International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) WTSA event will be held from 15th to 24th October 2024, preceded by the Global Standards Symposium (GSS 2024) on 14th October, 2024, while IMC 2024 is set to take place from 15th to 24th October 2024 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Telecom Reforms

In his address, Minister Vaishnaw underscored the importance of collaboration and announced telecom reforms to drive investment and innovation. Notable among these reforms is the policy on Spectrum Regulatory Sandbox and the complete abolition of Wireless Operating License (WOL), aimed at simplifying licensing processes.

5G Initiatives

Moreover, the Minister proposed involving engineering colleges nationwide to ignite innovation among young minds. Additionally, an MoU was signed between the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Ericsson to offer accredited courses on 5G for students of DoT's 100 5G use case labs, enabling institutes to mentor students and faculties in creating innovative 5G products and use cases. Furthermore, initiatives include setting up labs and modifying course curriculum to integrate students into technology programs from an early stage.

Neeraj Mittal, Telecom Secretary, highlighted the need for universal participation and scaling up IMC 2024. He emphasized the significance of India's role in setting new standards at WTSA 2024 and encouraged more involvement from technology hubs like Hyderabad, Pune, Bangalore, and Chennai.

IMC 2024, touted as Asia's largest technology forum, will focus on cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum technology, and Circular Economy, providing a platform for showcasing innovative solutions and fostering collaboration.

Reportedly, Sh. Seizo ONOE, ITU Director of Telecom Standardization Bureau (TSB), joined the prestigious event virtually and emphasized ITU's commitment to safety and inclusivity in AI and digital tech, urging collaboration. He also highlighted that the IMC will provide an excellent opportunity for the international committee to meet with Indian innovators.

With an expected attendance of over 8,000 CXOs, industry delegates, and 150,000 attendees, IMC 2024 and WTSA 2024 aim to shape global agendas in emerging technologies and propel India's position as a leader in the digital era, the Ministry said.

The DoT has invited all stakeholders from across the industry, academia, and civil society to join at WTSA 2024 to be a part of the journey towards a connected and inclusive digital future.