Airtel CEO asks Company Executives to Spend the Day with Customers

Bharti Airtel's CEO and Managing Director, Gopal Vittal, has asked the employees to spend Tuesday with the customers on the ground level. It is Customer Day for Airtel and company executives have been directed to celebrate the front-line staff that serves customers and at the same time interact with the customers to understand them at a deeper level.









In an internal email to the company executives, Gopal Vittal wrote, "Tomorrow is an opportunity for you to discover first-hand what challenges our front line staff face and how they serve customers. As you do this please do consider talking to our customers and learning a little bit more about a day in the life of our store staff, our engineers and our sales people."

The Customer Day for Airtel aims to remind the executives that they are there to serve customers and provide them with an exceptional experience. The executives have been asked to listen carefully to the customers and the front-end employees. Also, Gopal asked the executives to be respectful to the customers and not ask them leading questions. The goal is to simply listen, observe and then at the end of the day, share the observations through an online form.

This initiative will certainly help Airtel's management to make more informed and educated decisions about how to serve their customers well. Airtel is the second largest telecom operator with a wireless subscriber base of more than 350 million subscribers. The telco is about to finish rolling out its 5G networks in all parts of the country.

Better customer service will enable the telco to attract new customers and retain the current high-paying users that contribute to its industry leading average revenue per user (ARPU) figure of Rs 208 (Q3 FY24).