Intelsat and CDL Collaborate to Deliver Land Mobile Services in India

Intelsat and Cloudcast Digital expand satellite communication services in India, offering FlexMove for land mobile applications and disaster relief operations.

Highlights

  • Intelsat and Cloudcast Digital broaden satellite communication connectivity in India.
  • FlexMove facilitates land mobile services and disaster relief operations.
  • Flex services offer simplified management of broadband services.

Integrated satellite and terrestrial networks operator Intelsat, along with India-based Cloudcast Digital (CDL), a provider of satcom solutions and services, expanded satellite communication connectivity using Intelsat's FlexMove to deliver land mobile services to customers in hard-to-reach locations throughout India.

Also Read: Intelsat and Openserve Expand Partnership to Enhance Connectivity Across South Africa




CDL's technology services are managed by Planetcast, which is a teleport and video platform services provider. The official release noted that Planetcast has been a long-time customer of Intelsat, particularly utilizing Intelsat 17 and Intelsat 20 satellites. These satellites are specifically known for their video distribution services to customers in India.

Flex services in India

CDL and Intelsat introduced Flex services into India in 2022, combining Intelsat satellite capacity over the region, a Flex gateway in Noida, India, and CDL's In-Flight and Maritime Connectivity (IFMC) license to deliver FlexMaritime service for vessels travelling in Indian territorial waters.

Intelsat said the Flex service simplifies the management and delivery of broadband services and connectivity to enterprise and mobility customers around the globe.

Also Read: Du Partners With Intelsat to Boost Cellular Connectivity in Remote UAE Areas

Enhancing Capabilities

Reportedly, Intelsat and CDL are now expanding the capabilities of Flex service over India to include the availability of FlexMove. With FlexMove, CDL will deliver service for land-mobile applications.

This will enable support for disaster relief operations for border security, police forces, and disaster relief agencies using vehicle-mounted and backpack solutions for communications.

Additional Flex services will include FlexEnterprise and FlexExec, enabling the provision of maritime, enterprise, business jet, land mobile, and media services to customers in India, Intelsat said.

