Intelsat and Openserve Expand Partnership to Enhance Connectivity Across South Africa



Integrated satellite and terrestrial network operator Intelsat and South African telecommunications infrastructure provider Openserve renewed and expanded their partnership to include new hardware and satellite connectivity, aiming to deliver even more reliable connectivity across the country, announced both companies in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Network Modernization

Under the project, Intelsat will modernize over 900 sites for Openserve, a subsidiary of Telkom SA SOC, improving the network's performance and helping deliver higher throughputs to end customers at a lower cost. Openserve reportedly boasts the largest fixed broadband network in the country.

Intelsat said this improved performance and modernization will enhance services to businesses, organizations, and communities in hard-to-reach areas.

Improved Connectivity

"Through this renewed collaboration, Openserve will modernize its network infrastructure and tap into Intelsat’s advanced technology and global network to deliver enhanced, highly reliable, and dependable connectivity solutions that meet the evolving demands across South Africa," said Intelsat.

The infrastructure upgrades are underway and planned to be completed by the end of June 2024, the company said.

