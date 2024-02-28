Intelsat and Openserve Expand Partnership to Enhance Connectivity Across South Africa

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Intelsat and Openserve renew and expand partnership to enhance connectivity across South Africa, modernizing infrastructure and improving network performance for businesses and communities.

Highlights

  • Renewed collaboration between Intelsat and Openserve for enhanced connectivity.
  • Over 900 sites to be modernized, improving network performance and lowering costs.
  • Project expected to be completed by June 2024.

Follow Us

Intelsat and Openserve Expand Partnership to Enhance Connectivity Across South Africa
Integrated satellite and terrestrial network operator Intelsat and South African telecommunications infrastructure provider Openserve renewed and expanded their partnership to include new hardware and satellite connectivity, aiming to deliver even more reliable connectivity across the country, announced both companies in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Also Read: Du Partners With Intelsat to Boost Cellular Connectivity in Remote UAE Areas




Network Modernization

Under the project, Intelsat will modernize over 900 sites for Openserve, a subsidiary of Telkom SA SOC, improving the network's performance and helping deliver higher throughputs to end customers at a lower cost. Openserve reportedly boasts the largest fixed broadband network in the country.

Intelsat said this improved performance and modernization will enhance services to businesses, organizations, and communities in hard-to-reach areas.

Improved Connectivity

"Through this renewed collaboration, Openserve will modernize its network infrastructure and tap into Intelsat’s advanced technology and global network to deliver enhanced, highly reliable, and dependable connectivity solutions that meet the evolving demands across South Africa," said Intelsat.

The infrastructure upgrades are underway and planned to be completed by the end of June 2024, the company said.

Also Read: Intelsat, AMN to Deploy Over 1,340 Rural Base Stations Across Three New Markets

In early February, Intelsat completed a series of test flights to the Arctic Circle, demonstrating that airlines requiring inflight internet connectivity on long-haul flights at extreme northerly latitudes can access low-latency, high-throughput service at any point on their route map.

The test flights were conducted on Intelsat’s test aircraft, a CRJ-700 regional jet equipped with an Electronically Steered Array (ESA) antenna.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

msir :

I too got today 27 02 24404999 network in govandi near mtnl office

Mystery of the unknown 3G network MNC 404 999 continues

Faraz :

As far as I know, BSNL is not going to use band 28 ( 700 MHz ) for 4G. If/when…

BSNL 4G Services to be Rolled Out Soon in Indore:…

rahul_yadav :

Don't set high expectations for BSNL their current 4G speed mostly hover around 3-5 Mbps. They are no where near…

BSNL 4G Services to be Rolled Out Soon in Indore:…

Saket :

as per last release by DOT BSNL is given 700mhz, band 28 in MP(indore) another 4 more circle It will…

BSNL 4G Services to be Rolled Out Soon in Indore:…

shivraj roy :

I guess this is the reason why Airtel 5G is still able to keep up with Jio 5G’s SA network…

Airtel Deploys 100,000 Massive MIMO 5G Radios With Ericsson

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments