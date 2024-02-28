Airtel Entertainment Prepaid Plans Under Rs 700, Must Check

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has several prepaid options for customers looking for an offering that comes bundled with entertainment benefits. Today, we will focus on the offerings from the company that are priced under Rs 700. These plans from the telco bundle various kinds of OTT (over-the-top) benefits for consumers. These OTT benefits include Airtel Xstream Play, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video. Without taking much of your time, let's check out the plans we are talking about.









Read More - Airtel is Offering 50GB of 4G Data and Unlimited 5G with this Plan

Airtel Rs 359 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 359 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel comes with truly unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. This plan carries a service validity of 1 month and offers customers an Airtel Xstream Play subscription, which is home to 20+ OTT platforms content. Further, users will get the benefit of unlimited 5G data offer from Airtel along with other Airtel Thanks benefits including three months of free Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Airtel Rs 399 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 399 prepaid plan from Airtel bundles truly unlimited voice calling, 3GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day and the service validity of this plan is 28 days. The additional benefits of this plan are Airtel Xstream Play for 28 days, unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Read More - Bharti Airtel Launches In-Flight Roaming Packs Starting at Rs 195

Airtel Rs 499 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 499 prepaid plan comes with 3GB of daily data, 28 days of service validity, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits bundled with this plan are Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months, Airtel Xstream Play for 28 days, unlimited 5G data, Wynk Music, free Hellotunes, and Apollo 24|7 Circle.

Airtel Rs 699 Prepaid Plan

Airtel Rs 699 prepaid plan comes with 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and this plan has a service validity of 56 days. The OTT benefit bundled with the plan is Amazon Prime for 56 days. There's also unlimited 5G data, Airtel Xstream Play, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Airtel Rs 148 Prepaid Plan

Airtel's Rs 148 prepaid plan comes with 15GB of data and note that this is just a data voucher. The plan's validity is the same as the user's base prepaid plan.