Airtel is Offering 50GB of 4G Data and Unlimited 5G with this Plan

The Rs 489 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel comes with truly unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS, and 50GB of data. The plan bundles unlimited 5G data along with other Airtel Thanks benefits such as Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music. The validity of this plan is 30 days.

Bharti Airtel is offering customers up to 50GB of lumpsum data and unlimited 5G data with a prepaid plan under Rs 500. This is a good offer for customers who are looking for a plan from the telco for the short term and also want plenty of data with it. But this is not a prepaid plan that would suit the masses. While it is priced under Rs 500, it only carries a short-term validity and thus it will fall into the bracket of an expensive plan. Without wasting any time, let's take a look at the price of the plan.




Bharti Airtel Rs 489 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 489 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel comes with truly unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS, and 50GB of data. The plan bundles unlimited 5G data along with other Airtel Thanks benefits such as Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music. The validity of this plan is 30 days.

Airtel's Rs 489 offering is the kind of plan that users who don't want to be restricted with a small amount of FUP (fair usage policy) daily data. Here, the 50GB of data that is bundled can be used all in a single day. Then there's also the unlimited 5G data offer. If you have a phone that supports 5G NSA (non-standalone) and are living under 5G coverage, then you will also be able to enjoy the unlimited 5G data that this plan bundles for you.

There are more plans offered by Airtel that come with lumpsum data. You can go for the following plans from Airtel if you need lumpsum data - Rs 179, Rs 199, Rs 289, Rs 296, Rs 455, Rs 509, and Rs 1799. Note that the Rs 455 and Rs 1799 plans do not come with unlimited 5G data offer.

