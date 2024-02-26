Clear Mobitel Deploys NEC 5G SA Cloud Native Core Network

Clear Mobitel and NEC collaborate to deploy NEC’s advanced 5G Standalone Cloud-Native Core Network solution in the UK, enhancing the delivery of 5G services.

Highlights

  • Successful deployment of NEC’s 5G SA Cloud-Native Core Network in the UK.
  • Focus on B2B and B2C use cases for enhanced 5G services.
  • Strategic partnership aligning with the vision for 5G innovation.

UK-based Clear Mobitel and NEC have announced the successful deployment of NEC's 5G Standalone (SA) Cloud-Native Core Network solution in the UK. This will accelerate the delivery and adoption of advanced 5G services, said the joint statement.

Accelerating 5G Adoption

To meet Clear Mobitel's customer needs, NEC will help in setting up the 5G network for various B2B (Private Networks) and B2C (Fixed Wireless Access) use cases by providing 5G SA core network software on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and User Plane Function (UPF) deployed on the edge, which is part of NEC's Open Ecosystem portfolio.




"We are thrilled to partner with NEC to leverage their innovative 5G Core solution in the UK. NEC’s extensive experience and ecosystem approach align with our vision to accelerate the adoption and delivery of innovative 5G solutions and services throughout the UK and the Channel Islands," said Harpal Mann, Founder, and CEO of Clear Mobitel.

Strengthening the 5G Ecosystem

"This collaboration further strengthens our commitment to delivering a robust 5G ecosystem by combining our advanced 5G network connectivity and smart data-driven artificial intelligence and machine learning platforms with greater flexibility, scalability, and reliability allowing us to meet the evolving needs of our clients," said Shahram G Niri, CTO of Clear Mobitel.

"Open architecture-based networks enable a rich competitive environment that drives innovation and delivers a faster and cost-effective launch of new services," added NEC.

