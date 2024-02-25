BT Launches NB-IoT Network to Support UK Smart Cities and Industries



The British telecommunications company BT has announced the launch of its Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) network, covering 97 percent of the UK population, building on the EE Mobile network. This network, now available to business customers, will support Smart Cities and Industries, BT Group said.

Also Read: BT Group Successfully Trials 5G RedCap Technology









Benefits for Smart Cities and Industries

BT's NB-IoT network is designed to enable the connection of low-data-demand assets, such as street lighting or underground water sensors, over a smart network. This not only promises extended battery life but also enhances efficiency and reduces costs, for instance, by automatically detecting leaks in water infrastructure.

Moreover, BT highlights that the rollout of the network will enable the company to expedite the development of 'smart cities' by facilitating use cases such as monitoring and optimising energy use, storage, and distribution.

Also Read: EE Completes First Phase of 4G Coverage Targets Under SRN Initiative Ahead of Schedule

Benefit to Agricultural Industry

In addition to this, BT mentions its previous trials involving sensors to monitor haystack temperature and prevent fire risks, as well as the safeguarding of livestock through gate sensors, which will also benefit the agricultural industry.

Commenting on the launch, BT said, "Growing numbers of businesses are beginning to realise the benefits of IoT applications, and our UK-wide NB-IoT network opens up a wide range of connectivity solutions for monitors, sensors, and other smart devices. Whether it's building the smart cities of the future or reducing carbon emissions, our network will provide customers with the reliability and efficiency they need."

Also Read: BT Launches IoT National Roaming SIMs for Businesses

Complementary IoT Portfolio

The NB-IoT network will complement BT's existing IoT portfolio, which includes eSIMs and IoT national roaming SIMs for UK businesses, as reported by TelecomTalk.