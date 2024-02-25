BT Launches NB-IoT Network to Support UK Smart Cities and Industries

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

BT introduces NB-IoT network, enhancing connectivity for businesses and enabling efficient IoT solutions for smart cities and industries in the UK.

Highlights

  • BT's NB-IoT network extends coverage to 97 percent of the UK population.
  • Enables efficient connectivity for low-data-demand assets.
  • Complements existing IoT portfolio, including eSIMs and national roaming SIMs.

Follow Us

BT Launches NB-IoT Network to Support UK Smart Cities and Industries
The British telecommunications company BT has announced the launch of its Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) network, covering 97 percent of the UK population, building on the EE Mobile network. This network, now available to business customers, will support Smart Cities and Industries, BT Group said.

Also Read: BT Group Successfully Trials 5G RedCap Technology




Benefits for Smart Cities and Industries

BT's NB-IoT network is designed to enable the connection of low-data-demand assets, such as street lighting or underground water sensors, over a smart network. This not only promises extended battery life but also enhances efficiency and reduces costs, for instance, by automatically detecting leaks in water infrastructure.

Moreover, BT highlights that the rollout of the network will enable the company to expedite the development of 'smart cities' by facilitating use cases such as monitoring and optimising energy use, storage, and distribution.

Also Read: EE Completes First Phase of 4G Coverage Targets Under SRN Initiative Ahead of Schedule

Benefit to Agricultural Industry

In addition to this, BT mentions its previous trials involving sensors to monitor haystack temperature and prevent fire risks, as well as the safeguarding of livestock through gate sensors, which will also benefit the agricultural industry.

Commenting on the launch, BT said, "Growing numbers of businesses are beginning to realise the benefits of IoT applications, and our UK-wide NB-IoT network opens up a wide range of connectivity solutions for monitors, sensors, and other smart devices. Whether it's building the smart cities of the future or reducing carbon emissions, our network will provide customers with the reliability and efficiency they need."

Also Read: BT Launches IoT National Roaming SIMs for Businesses

Complementary IoT Portfolio

The NB-IoT network will complement BT's existing IoT portfolio, which includes eSIMs and IoT national roaming SIMs for UK businesses, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

. :

Moved to Vi enjoying great network speeds, as Airtel and jio is congested in may area.. Those who need congestion…

BSNL and Vodafone Idea Continue to Lose Wireless Subscribers: TRAI

Krish :

No one will be interested in Vi unless they get it an extremely discounted rate! Even then, the new promoter…

Vi Talks About Fundraising Yet Again, Will the Magic Happen…

Faraz :

Not the first time.. India has been trying since a long time with Pragati OS, Bhar OS and what not..…

Govt Planning to Develop India's Own Smartphone Brand

Rupesh :

I feel they should have added 5G BTS at same pace as they are adding store. But instead they will…

Bharti Airtel Launches 18 New Stores in Hyderabad; Expands in…

TheAndroidFreak :

Vi loosing customers just because of foolishness of Vi and free unlimited 5G.

BSNL and Vodafone Idea Continue to Lose Wireless Subscribers: TRAI

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments