Verizon to Build Private 5G Network Environment at Audi’s Neustadt Test Track



American telecommunications company Verizon said Verizon Business and Audi have partnered to build a private 5G wireless network and technology testing environment at Audi's automotive test track in Neustadt, Germany. According to Verizon, this private network utilises multiple cores, radio frequencies, and network technologies to replicate connectivity environments found worldwide.

Also Read: Verizon Launches 5G Network APIs for Developers









Private 5G Network

Verizon will build custom-built replicas of the Verizon public network in the US, local European networks, and Audi's MVNO partner networks in the Asia-Pacific region. Audi, alongside other brands from the Volkswagen Group, reportedly has access to both the track and the network.

Testable applications, as noted by Verizon, include voice, video, safety features, autonomous mobility, vehicle-to-cloud communication, OEM-customer interactions, cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) functionalities, and more.

Also Read: Verizon Deploys Over 130,000 O-RAN Capable Radios in Commercial Network

Features of the Private 5G Network

The Audi test track near Ingolstadt, Germany, will be equipped with a dual 5G and LTE Modular Private Wireless platform provided by Nokia, private multi-access edge-compute (MEC) capability from Amazon Web Services, real-time video and data transmission technology by Smart Mobile Labs, C-V2X communication, and a range of mobile/automotive applications spanning voice, data, autonomous mobility, safety, and more.

Audi expressed, "Our needs for this test track were complex and multi-dimensional, encompassing many technologies, geographic network conditions, and industry trends. Verizon Business was able to provide a complete solution that will take time and cost out of the testing cycle and give us a competitive advantage in the global marketplace."

Also Read: Singtel Implements App-Based Network Slicing Technology on 5G Network

Verizon said, "This is about much more than equipping a work site with a private network. This is about bringing network conditions from around the world to one test facility."