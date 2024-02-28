BT Completes Shutdown of EE 3G Mobile Network in the UK

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

BT Group announces the successful shutdown of its final 3G mobile site, marking the end of 3G technology in the UK's EE Mobile network.

Highlights

  • Final 3G site shutdown in Belfast signifies the end of 3G era in EE Mobile network.
  • BT Group emphasizes continuous upgrade of Britain's connectivity infrastructure.
  • Nationwide transition to 4G and 5G networks leads to enhanced reliability and faster internet speeds.

Follow Us

BT Completes Shutdown of EE 3G Mobile Network in the UK
British telecommunications company BT Group has announced the completion of its final 3G mobile site shutdown, marking the end of 3G technology in the UK's EE Mobile network after more than 20 years. The last 3G site to be switched off was located in Belfast, said BT in an official statement.

Also Read: EE Announces Pilot Withdrawal of 3G Service in Warrington, Prioritizing 4G and 5G Networks




Upgrade Connectivity Infrastructure

The company said it continues to upgrade Britain's connectivity infrastructure, highlighting the increasing adoption of modern technologies like 4G and 5G by users and communities across the UK.

As reported by TelecomTalk, BT phased out customer reliance on the 3G network throughout 2023 and conducted a detailed pilot switch-off in Warrington. This enabled the company to commence the nationwide 3G switch-off as planned in early January.

BT states that it has responsibly and systematically retired the technology across over 18,000 mobile sites, incorporating pauses into the process to closely monitor each region in real-time.

Also Read: BT Announces EE 3G Network Shutdown in the UK, Paving Way for 4G, 5G

Nationwide Transition to 4G and 5G

With the nationwide closure of the 3G network completed, customers have transitioned to 4G and 5G networks, enjoying enhanced reliability and widespread mobile coverage with faster internet speeds.

Additionally, the company notes that the switch-off of 3G has conserved enough energy to charge nearly one billion smartphones.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

msir :

I too got today 27 02 24404999 network in govandi near mtnl office

Mystery of the unknown 3G network MNC 404 999 continues

Faraz :

As far as I know, BSNL is not going to use band 28 ( 700 MHz ) for 4G. If/when…

BSNL 4G Services to be Rolled Out Soon in Indore:…

rahul_yadav :

Don't set high expectations for BSNL their current 4G speed mostly hover around 3-5 Mbps. They are no where near…

BSNL 4G Services to be Rolled Out Soon in Indore:…

Saket :

as per last release by DOT BSNL is given 700mhz, band 28 in MP(indore) another 4 more circle It will…

BSNL 4G Services to be Rolled Out Soon in Indore:…

shivraj roy :

I guess this is the reason why Airtel 5G is still able to keep up with Jio 5G’s SA network…

Airtel Deploys 100,000 Massive MIMO 5G Radios With Ericsson

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments