Ooredoo Group Prepares to Upgrade Core Networks for 5.5G Transition

Reported by Srikapardhi

Ooredoo said this evolution will enable the delivery of innovative services and enhanced connectivity experiences to customers in the region.

Highlights

  • Ooredoo and Huawei partnership for 5.5G transition
  • Modernization of core networks in MENA and the Maldives.
  • Focus on delivering transformative connectivity solutions

Ooredoo Group says it is preparing for the transition to the 5.5G era by evolving its core networks across key markets in partnership with Huawei. The partnership, which was signed during Mobile World Congress 2024, will see the modernization of all of Ooredoo's core networks in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region and the Maldives to state-of-the-art 5GC service-based architecture.

Core Network Modernization

The partnership will involve the modernization of core networks in Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, and the Maldives. Ooredoo said this evolution will enable the delivery of innovative services and enhanced connectivity experiences to customers in the region.

Enhanced Connectivity Experiences

Ooredoo Group said: "With a focus on continuous innovation, Ooredoo is committed to delivering transformative connectivity solutions that will upgrade our customers' experiences and meet their evolving demands in this digital age. The transition to the 5.5G era is a pivotal step in this journey, and our partnership with Huawei is key to continuing to provide best-in-class services across our markets."

The core network plays a crucial role in connecting various industry networks, communications networks, and the Internet, facilitating the rollout of new services and their commercialization, the company said on Monday.

Ooredoo aims to fully leverage the latest technologies for core network evolution to drive service innovations and embrace the next era of connectivity.

