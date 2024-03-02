ODATA to Build Two New Data Center Campuses in Mexico



Latin American data center operator ODATA has announced the expansion of its footprint in Mexico. The Aligned Data Centers company this week announced that its QR01 data center, located in Queretaro, is being expanded to meet the growing demand in the region. Additionally, the company said it has started to build two new hyperscale data center campuses in Mexico, QR02 in Guanajuato, and QR03 in El Marques.

Expansion Announcement

ODATA said the expansion of the QR01 data center is in line with the growing needs of the market, and at full build-out, the campus will offer up to 32 MW. The DC QR02 campus in Guanajuato will offer a capacity of 30 MW, and the DC QR03 campus in the city of El Marques will offer a capacity of 150 MW.

Reportedly, the QR03 campus, located in the center of the country and 221 km from Mexico City, will be the largest data center campus in the region. The company said both campuses will be dedicated to hyperscale customers.

New Data Center Campuses

"We are pleased with the success seen during the development of our QR01 facilities. This expansion of QR01 is illustrative of continued customer interest in the market, our teams’ successful execution, and the longer-term value of data center development in Queretaro," said ODATA.

"Mexico is currently one of the main markets in Latin America, where ODATA is well-established and rooted to sustain its growth. We already have a recognized brand, regional expertise, and great credibility with local suppliers, which enables us to grow safely and at an accelerated pace," ODATA added.

Timelines for the new developments of the facilities weren’t shared by the company. OData was acquired by Aligned in a deal that closed in 2023. Aligned Data Centers announced the completion of the Acquisition of ODATA in May 2023, as reported by TelecomTalk.