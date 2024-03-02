Robi Axiata Subsidiary Axentec Launches Data Center in Bangladesh



Robi Axiata's subsidiary, Axentec, has officially launched a data center in Bangladesh. The data center, named "Cypher," is claimed to be the nation's first prefabricated certified Tier-IV Commercial Co-Location Data Center and is located in Sheikh Haisna Software Technology Park in Jashore. Situated in Jashore's safest seismic zone, Cypher spans over 16,500 square feet and boasts features including 2N redundancy and fault-tolerance power backup systems, and advanced cooling mechanisms.

According to the company, Cypher holds a Tier-IV certification, but it did not reveal the IT capacity of the data center. However, it claimed an uptime guarantee of 99.995 percent, coupled with security measures such as biometric access control and round-the-clock surveillance, providing comprehensive protection against physical and cyber threats.

Axentec said, "Cypher is a cornerstone in Bangladesh's smart infrastructure landscape. Leveraging the vast experience in managing large-scale data center operations, Cypher is all set to redefine standards in smart data management and contribute significantly to the country's technological advancement."

Robi said, "Today's launch of Cypher marks a momentous stride in our journey to be at the forefront of Bangladesh's smart evolution. As we witness the inauguration of the country's first certified Tier-IV Commercial Data Center, it reaffirms Robi's commitment to spearheading technological advancements."

"Backed by Robi's industry leadership, Axentec PLC is perfectly poised to pioneer technological solutions that propel the nation towards a future of unmatched digital possibilities," Robi added.

The data center was inaugurated by the State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology on February 23, 2024. Cypher represents a significant leap in Bangladesh's digital landscape, offering robust reliability, security, and efficiency, Robi said.

Robi Axiata, majority-owned by Axiata Group of Malaysia and Bharti Airtel of India, is the second-largest mobile network operator in Bangladesh. The telco launched its Axentec subsidiary on January 1, 2024, through which it plans to provide cloud, data center, artificial intelligence (AI), and other services and solutions in the Bangladesh and global market.