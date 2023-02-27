OnePlus 11 Concept Phone Unveiled: Everything to Know

OnePlus 11 5G was launched globally on Feb 7, 2023. Just 20 days later, on Feb 27, the company unveiled the OnePlus 11 Concept Phone. The device has a very futuristic design and brings something exciting to the table for tech enthusiasts. The OnePlus 11 Concept Phone was unveiled by the company during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona. OnePlus is pushing the boundaries of innovation with the OnePlus 11 Concept Phone. The design, as you can see in the image above, has a very aesthetic look to it.

What Sets Apart the OnePlus 11 Concept Phone?

OnePlus 11 Concept Phone's main feature is the Active CryoFlux. OnePlus said that it is a game changer in cooling technology and can help in reducing the temperature of the device by up to 2.1 degrees Celsius. That would contribute to improving the frame rate by 3 to 4 frames during gameplay. Not just during gameplay but also while charging the smartphone, the device's temperature comes down by 1.6 degrees celsius, shaving off 30 to 45 seconds from the charging time. What OnePlus has tried to do here is to miniaturise the industry-grade cooling system of PCs and integrate it into its flagship smartphone.

OnePlus said, "The state-of-the-art Active CryoFlux functions with the industrial-grade ceramic piezoelectric micropumps at the center, connected to pipelines sandwiched between an upper and lower diaphragm. The micropump takes up an area less than 0.2cm2, enabling the liquid to circulation around the pipelines without significantly increasing a phone’s weight and thickness."

Users will be able to see the microfluid flowing through the pipelines, which would make for a mesmerising view. So the attention of the whole concept phone is on the cooling side of the device, which would, of course, affect the performance positively as well. OnePlus has used the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip inside the device.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is famous for overheating devices. This cooling tech should definitely deliver an enhanced experience to users. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is going to elevate the experience of gaming for users on smartphones with the hardware accelerated ray tracing, which would be able to simulate real-time light effects.

OnePlus 11 5G is also the first smartphone to be a Snapdragon SpacesTM-ready phone. It would allow the developers to bring their XR ideas to life and explore the full potential of cutting-edge head-worn AR devices. Take a look at the complete specifications of the smartphone by clicking here.