OnePlus 11R 5G Available for Pre-Order from Today, Check Offers

OnePlus 11R 5G is now available in India for pre-orders. The device, which looks just like the flagship OnePlus 11, also promises a powerful experience and great pictures. Note that the OnePlus 11R 5G doesn't come with Hasselblad tuned camera system, that is only reserved for the OnePlus 11 5G. The device is powered by the 2022's flagship chip for Androids - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It is a chip that was made slightly more power efficient after the feedback received from the usage of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Let's take a look at the pre-order offers on it and what you will get with the smartphone's retail unit when you purchase it.

OnePlus 11R 5G Retail Unit Unboxing

OnePlus 11R 5G Pre-Order Price Details and Offers

Since it is time for pre-orders, you will definitely get some great offers from the company. The OnePlus 11R 5G starts at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Then there's a Rs 44,999 variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The pre-orders are live from 12 PM today. On purchase through an ICICI Bank card, there's an instant discount of Rs 1000 on the OnePlus 11R 5G. Citibank card holders can also get an instant discount of Rs 1000 on the OnePlus 11R 5G.

There is also up to 9 months of no-cost EMI available through major cards on the purchase of the OnePlus 11R 5G. In addition, Red Cable Club (RCC) members can get an exclusive discount of Rs 2000 on purchases via OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store mobile app.

Get Free OnePlus Buds Z2 on Purchase of OnePlus 11R 5G

OnePlus has said that customers who order the OnePlus 11R 5G during the pre-order phase can also get the OnePlus Buds Z2 at no additional cost. The actual cost of the OnePlus Buds Z2 is Rs 5999. The company has said that the offer will be there until the stock lasts. Note that the device will go on open sale from February 27, 2023. Once it goes on open sale, then all the pre-order offers and the free Buds Z2 could be removed by the company.

OnePlus 11R 5G also has a powerful triple-camera system at the rear, along with a 16MP front sensor for selfies and video calling. The device has UFS 3.1 internal storage and LPDDR5X RAM, which means you are promised a fast experience.