O2 Telefonica Germany Selects Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS Solution

O2 Telefonica Germany has chosen Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS solution, an Artificial Intelligence based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery model for reducing energy consumption across the Nokia Radio access network in its efforts to go green.

Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS

Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS solution is designed to monitor network traffic patterns automatically. By doing so, the solution enables operators to reduce power usage by throttling back connectivity resources such as base stations during periods of low usage. The technology ensures that mobile customers experience no noticeable decline in network quality despite active energy-saving measures.

Nokia says as the solution is based on the SaaS model, through subscription, O2 Telefonica Germany need not significantly invest in upfront capex while also avoiding the need to perform on-site maintenance.

Nokia AVA for Energy Solution continuously monitors network performance to ensure that energy-saving measures do have an impact on the network quality for O2 Telefonica Germany subscribers.

Matthias Sauder, Director of Mobile Access & Transport Networks at O2Telefonica Germany, said: "Efficient energy consumption is an increasingly important aspect of our network operations. We are using intelligent systems and efficient tools like Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS to achieve significant energy savings in our mobile network and help move us forward in delivering on our sustainability goals."

Hamdy Farid, Senior Vice President, Business Applications at Nokia, said: "Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS is a reflection not only of our technology leadership, providing customers such as O2 Telefónica Germany with rapid time to value with on-demand access to our software applications, but also of Nokia's broader commitment to cut emissions across its value chain, including its own operations and products in use."

With Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS, operators can easily identify network anomalies and evaluate the energy efficiency of passive infrastructure such as batteries and air conditioning units. These passive infrastructure components can contribute to as much as 20% of the total energy consumption.

O2 Telefonica Germany realized significant energy savings in its trial with Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS solution.