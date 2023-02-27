Vodafone Idea Brings eSports to its Mobile App with Gamerji

Vodafone Idea, the third-largest telecom operator in India, has just announced that it has forayed into eSports. The telco has partnered with Gamerji and launched an eSports platform on the Vi app. Vi is trying to attract mobile gamers yet again to play eSports tournaments on its mobile app. This is not the first time that the telco has tried to get the attention of mobile gamers. While eSports is different, Vi does offer gaming services to consumers on its mobile app already. This is an expansion of mobile gaming services by the telco on the Vi app that is available for both Android as well as iOS users.

In partnership with Gamerji, Vi will host popular eSports games across various genres such as Racing, Cricket, Battle Royale, and more. PUBG New State, Free Fire, and Call of Duty are some of the major titles that will be available for users on the platform. More popular titles will be launched on the platform in the coming days.

There's no doubt that eSports is a growing category in India. Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi, said, "Growing affordability of smartphones and faster data speeds have contributed to the immense popularity of mobile gaming in India. With 5G in India, the gaming industry is likely to grow manifold. Mobile gaming has been a major focus area of growth for Vi’s content strategy in the digital era. Adding esports to our gaming catalogue was a natural progression towards making Vi App as the preferred destination for all gaming enthusiasts. We are confident that our offering will strike the right chord with the gaming lovers, and particularly the youth."

Users just have to click on the Games section on the Vi app, and they would have access to several major games. There are prizes available for users as well who win games on the platform.