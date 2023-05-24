F&W Networks Connects Over 335,000 Premises With Full Fibre Connectivity

F&W Networks, the British full-fibre network infrastructure company, has made significant progress in its ambitious rollout plan, deploying full-fibre connectivity for over 335,000 homes and premises. This achievement puts the company on track to achieve its goal of connecting one million premises by the year 2025.

Rollout Progress and Expansion Plans

F&W Networks said, throughout 2022, the company experienced a fourfold increase in its network coverage, with rollouts underway in more than 38 areas across Southern England. By the end of 2022, the infrastructure builder successfully passed over 230,000 premises, enabling customers within these areas to immediately benefit from the high-speed service.

Hey!Broadband and Wholesale Expansion

According to the statement, to further enhance its reach, F&W Networks operates through its retail arm Hey!Broadband, which has seen a steady increase in the adoption of its network services. The company has also expanded its wholesale proposition by partnering with five internet service providers (ISPs), with plans to connect even more ISPs throughout 2023.

Regional Footprint Expansion

F&W Networks said it has already completed its primary build plans in 12 initial locations and is now focused on expanding its regional footprint in counties such as Buckinghamshire, Hampshire, Hertfordshire, London, Oxfordshire, Surrey, West Sussex, and West Berkshire.

F&W Networks emphasized its commitment to achieving its ambitious target. With a substantial number of homes already connected, the company is confident in its ability to reach the goal of connecting one million premises by 2025.

F&W Networks aim to continue scaling its partnerships, improving operational efficiencies, and successfully rolling out full-fibre connectivity to meet the growing demand for high-speed internet services.