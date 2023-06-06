Africa Data Centres to Commence Construction of Largest Facility in Accra, Ghana

Africa Data Centres, the largest network of interconnected data centre facilities in Africa, has announced that it would start the commencement of construction on its newly acquired land in the Central Business District of Accra, Ghana. This development marks a significant milestone in Africa Data Centres' expansion plan, as the facility will become the largest data centre in West Africa, excluding Nigeria.

Facility Location

According to the official update, the data centre has been designed to initially accommodate 10 MW of power, with the flexibility to expand to 30 MW to meet growing demand. Situated within the GhanaTrade Fair Redevelopment Project at La in Accra, the location offers strategic advantages in terms of accessibility and centrality.

Broader Expansion Plan

The construction of the new data centre in Ghana is part of Africa Data Centres' broader continental expansion plan. The company aims to establish a strong presence in ten major economic hubs across Africa, including South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Rwanda, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Angola, and now Ghana. The project has received support from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), highlighting the importance of private sector-led digital infrastructure development in Africa.

Sustainability Focus with Solar and Battery Storage Power

With a focus on hyper-scale data centres, Africa Data Centres caters to major US tech companies, multinational corporations, banks, and local enterprises. The company also prioritizes sustainability by incorporating independent solar and battery storage power into its data centres, mitigating the environmental impact of its operations.

Construction of the Ghana data centre is expected to be completed within a timeframe of 12 months, and it will contribute significantly to the development of digital infrastructure in the region.

Africa Data Centres' investment in Ghana reflects its dedication to bridging the digital divide and providing reliable, high-performance data centre solutions across the continent.