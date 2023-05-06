Rain South Africa Launches 4G Mobile Network and rainOne Plan

Rain, the South African (SA) telecommunications provider, has announced its entry into the mobile sector with the launch of its much-anticipated 4G mobile network. With the launch of a new 4G mobile network, Rain now offers High Definition Voice calls, Data and SMS, with national 4G mobile coverage. This marks a significant expansion for Rain, which has primarily focused on providing affordable home internet (data only) until now.

Also Read: Airtel Africa to Rollout Nokia iSIM Technology Over the Next Year

Rain SA Journey

Rain started its journey in 2018 when it became the first company to introduce a data-only 4G network in South Africa. The following year, i.e. in 2019, Rain launched the first commercial 5G Network in South Africa, expanding from major metropolitan areas to smaller regions. Today, Rain's 5G Network covers over 7 million households, making Rain one of the largest 5G Networks in the country.

Rain Becomes Full Mobile Network Operator

Having acquired additional spectrum in the recent 2022 auction, Rain has bolstered its existing 4G network with an expanded layer that ensures comprehensive coverage across the country. This strategic move has paved the way for Rain to emerge as a full-fledged mobile network operator, joining the ranks of established giants like Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom. Rain's network now offers voice calls, SMS, and data, offering national coverage.

Also Read: MTN South Africa Selects Nokia for 5G Expansion

Rain's 4G and 5G Networks

Rain says its 4G and 5G networks are highly efficient, providing seamless, plug-and-play, 5G streaming and now high-definition voice calls on the new 4G network. Notably, Rain's lack of legacy 2G and 3G networks translates to cost-effectiveness, enabling the company to provide exceptional value to its customers.

Rain Introduced rainOne plan

With the National 4G Mobile network and extensive 5G Network, Rain has introduced the "rainOne" plan for South African customers. This all-inclusive plan seamlessly merges home and mobile services, enabling customers to consolidate their devices under one monthly bill.

rainOne plan Benefits

rainOne comes with unlimited 5G home Wi-Fi, along with the added bonus of free monthly calls and data for two phones. Each phone receives a generous allocation of 2GB of data and 60 minutes of high-definition voice calls at a monthly price of R559 without any long-term contracts.

Also Read: MTN Deploys EXFO Advanced Topology Solution in 14 African Countries

Rain Facilitates Smooth Transition for Existing Customers

According to a statement, rainOne facilitates a smooth transition for existing customers, allowing them to seamlessly port their existing numbers and utilize Rain's mobile services as their primary SIM. With nationwide 4G mobile coverage, Rain ensures that its valued customers can stay connected anytime, anywhere.

Rain's current 5G customers can seamlessly upgrade to rainOne without incurring any additional costs. This means that they can enjoy the benefits of mobile SIMs, along with the added perks of free monthly calls and data for two phones, all at the same price as their current plans.