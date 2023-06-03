Cybercon Expands With Acquisition of Orion Data Centers in Missouri

The strategic acquisition reinforces Cybercon's commitment to advancing digital infrastructure in Mid-Missouri.

Highlights

  • Cybercon acquires Orion Data Centers to enhance its presence in Mid-Missouri.
  • The acquisition aligns with Cybercon's vision of delivering cutting-edge regional edge data center solutions.
  • Cybercon expands its range of services and empowers businesses with cloud computing, colocation, and managed services.

Cybercon, a leading provider of advanced data centre solutions, has announced the acquisition of Orion Data Centers, a prominent data centre provider located in Mid-Missouri. This acquisition comes after Cybercon itself was acquired by Australian operator Edge Centres, following Edge Centres' takeover of parent company Hyson International earlier this year. These developments mark significant milestones in Cybercon's growth and expansion plans.

Expanding Presence in Mid-Missouri

Cybercon says the acquisition aligns with its vision of enhancing its presence in the Mid-Missouri region. Cybercon aims to cater to a growing client base and partner ecosystem by offering cutting-edge regional edge data centre solutions and expanded services.

Cybercon expressed delight in welcoming Orion Data Centers to the Cybercon family. Cybercon emphasized that the acquisition demonstrates its commitment to delivering exceptional data centre services and driving growth in emerging and regional markets.

Cybercon's Track Record of Excellence

By incorporating Orion Data Centers into its portfolio, Cybercon expands its range of services, offering a comprehensive suite of data centre solutions tailored to meet the unique requirements of Mid-Missouri clients. Through their expertise in cloud computing, colocation, and managed services, Cybercon empowers businesses with the technological foundation necessary for growth and efficiency in the digital era.

Conclusion

With the successful acquisition of Orion Data Centers, Cybercon strengthens its position in the data centre solutions market and solidifies its commitment to the development of digital infrastructure in Mid-Missouri.

By expanding its services and leveraging its expertise, Cybercon aims to support the region's digital transformation, drive growth, and deliver top-tier data centre solutions to businesses across Missouri. This strategic move positions Cybercon as a key player in advancing the technological landscape and facilitating the success of businesses in the digital age.

