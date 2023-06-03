Telecom Minister Urges Vigilance against Unknown Calls to Combat Cyber Fraud

In a recent press conference, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw issued a strong advisory to the public, urging them to refrain from answering calls originating from "unknown numbers." Highlighting the significant strides made by the Ministry in curbing spam calls and cyber fraud, Vaishnaw emphasised the need for citizens to respond only to recognised telephone or mobile numbers, said a PTI report.

The Telecom Minister drew attention to the success of the newly launched 'Sanchar Saathi' portal, designed to counter spam calls and cyber fraud. Notably, the platform's implementation led to the blacklisting of over 40 lakh incorrect SIM cards and approximately 41,000 unauthorised "points of sale" agents.

Read More - DoT Deactivates Over 17,000 SIM Cards in Bihar and Jharkhand: Report

Vaishnaw attributed the remarkable decline in such cases to the strategic integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Leveraging the power of AI, the Ministry has achieved tangible results in combatting spam calls and thwarting cyber fraud attempts.

Underlining the importance of vigilance, the Minister advised individuals to respond to calls from unknown numbers only if an identification message accompanies the call. By advocating this precautionary measure, Vaishnaw aimed to empower citizens to protect themselves from potential cyber threats.

As the use of technology continues to proliferate, it becomes increasingly crucial for individuals to exercise caution and remain vigilant against the growing threats of cybercrime. Through initiatives like the 'Sanchar Saathi' portal and the integration of AI, the Ministry is taking significant strides in mitigating risks and protecting the public from fraudulent activities.