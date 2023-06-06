Verizon Expands 5G Ultra Wideband Network to Boost Connectivity in Wisconsin

Verizon, a US telecommunications company, has announced the expansion of its 5G Ultra Wideband network to several cities in Wisconsin, providing residents with faster speeds and enhanced capacity. The deployment aims to deliver a wireless experience comparable to wired broadband connections, empowering users with seamless access to high-speed internet on their mobile devices.

Enhanced Connectivity in Wisconsin

Verizon says residents in Eau Claire, Appleton, Monticello, Gays Mills, Clayton, Hartford, Newburg, Fredonia, Oshkosh, Kenosha, and Beloit can now benefit from Verizon's award-winning 5G network, which offers speeds and performance equivalent to a wired broadband connection. This means that customers can now perform tasks on their mobile devices that were previously only possible when connected to their home internet service.

Utilizing C-Band Spectrum

Verizon says its network enhancements in Wisconsin utilize the recently acquired C-band spectrum, allowing the deployment of 5G Ultra Wideband with up to 100 MHz of spectrum in multiple markets. Verizon plans to add even more bandwidth once all of its licensed spectrum becomes available, which is expected by the end of this year. This additional bandwidth will further enhance speed and capacity, ensuring an exceptional user experience.

Upgraded Fiber Optic Infrastructure

In addition to expanding 5G coverage, Verizon has also increased the capacity of fibre optic cable links in many cell sites serving the Wisconsin communities. According to Verizon, these upgrades enable the sites to handle ten times the amount of data, accommodating the exponential increases in data traffic resulting from the introduction of 5G services.

Verizon Home Internet Service

With the expanded coverage and increased capacity, Wisconsin customers can now access reliable and fast mobile service and Verizon Home Internet service. Verizon's home internet offering comes with no data caps, making it ideal for streaming, gaming, and remote work. Plans for Verizon Home Internet start at just USD 25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan without hidden fees, annual contracts, or data caps.

Verizon's expansion of the 5G Ultra Wideband network in Wisconsin signifies the company's commitment to delivering advanced connectivity solutions to customers.