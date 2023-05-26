Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband Network Goes Live in Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania

Verizon has announced the expansion of its 5G Ultra Wideband network to cover Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Ohio. The deployment aims to provide residents in these states with faster speeds and greater capacity, revolutionising their digital experiences.

Network Expansion to Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania residents will now have access to higher speeds and improved connectivity through Verizon's award-winning 5G Ultra Wideband network. Verizon has recently introduced 5G Ultra Wideband service to parts of Pennsylvania.

Improved Connectivity in Arizona

Similarly, residents and businesses across various locations in Arizona, including Lake Havasu City, Kingman, Wickenburg, Winslow, Pinetop Lakeside, and Show Low, can now experience enhanced speeds and capacity from Verizon's 5G network.

Enhanced Speeds in Ohio

The expansion also reaches several Ohio cities, such as Sylvania, Swanton, Lima, Ada, Mount Vernon, Zanesville, and Cambridge. These additions follow major 5G Ultra Wideband deployments in larger Ohio metros like Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, and Dayton, solidifying Verizon's commitment to providing cutting-edge connectivity solutions across the region.

Verizon said its employees and partners put efforts into delivering an incredibly reliable 5G network experience. Verizon's network engineers have worked tirelessly to provide unmatched connectivity to customers across Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Ohio, and they remain committed to maintaining this standard.

C-Band Spectrum Deployed

According to the statement, Verizon's network enhancements utilize the recently acquired C-band spectrum. By deploying up to 100 MHz of C-band spectrum in multiple markets across Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Ohio, Verizon says it is able to deliver exceptional speed and capacity. Furthermore, once all licensed spectrum is made available by the end of this year, Verizon plans to add even more bandwidth, further enhancing the network's capabilities.

Fibre Upgradation at Cell Sites

Verizon has upgraded the fibre optic cable links in many locations to support the exponential increase in data carried into and out of cell sites. These upgraded connections can now handle up to 10 times the amount of data, ensuring seamless and uninterrupted service for customers.

Verizon Home Internet Service

Verizon says the expanded 5G coverage not only benefits mobile users but also opens up new possibilities for home internet service. Customers in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Ohio can now access Verizon Home Internet, which offers high-speed connectivity with no data caps. This alternative home internet option is ideal for streaming, gaming, and remote work, providing users with reliable and lightning-fast connectivity.

Verizon has recently introduced Verizon myPlan plans, offering users greater flexibility for the first time in the United States. These plans provide customers with a customizable experience.