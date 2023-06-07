Vodafone Idea Mobile Plan that is Made for Travellers

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers a postpaid mobile plan to consumers that comes with travelling and entertainment benefits. If you haven't guessed it yet, the plan that we are talking about is a REDX plan. REDX has been the standout postpaid offering from Vodafone Idea (Vi) for years now. The telco discontinued several REDX plans back quite a while back and brought only a single new REDX plan. Currently, apart from the Rs 1101 plan from Vi, there's no other REDX-branded postpaid offering. Let me walk you through the benefits of this plan.

Read More - BSNL vs Vodafone Idea Rs 1999 Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 1101 REDX Plan Benefits and Details

Vodafone Idea's Rs 1101 comes with unlimited data. This is high-speed data we are talking about, and there's no limit to how much you can consume in a single billing period. There are a lot of other benefits associated with this plan. First of all, know that the price doesn't include taxes. Then, you will get unlimited voice calling and 3000 SMS per month.

The additional entertainment benefits include free subscriptions to OTT (over-the-top) platforms such as Amazon Prime (6 months) and Disney+ Hotstar Super (1 year), SonyLIV Premium, and Vi Movies & TV. There's also a subscription to Vi Games and Hungama Music in Vi app for more entertainment.

But this is not all. You will get travel benefits as well with this plan. Vodafone Idea will offer you a 7 days international roaming pack worth Rs 2999 once every year with this REDX plan. Then you also get discounts on hotel and flight bookings via MakeMyTrip. Further, you will get access to international and domestic airport lounges (up to 4 times every year in domestic and 1 time in international).

Other benefits of the plan include that you can jump the queue at Vi stores and also get priority customer service, wherein your call will be picked up in 20 seconds.