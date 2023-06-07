Web Series Premiering on OTT Platforms in the First Week of June

Worry not if you're wondering what to watch, as our favorite web series are available to watch on OTT as we hit the first week of June. Here are some fantastic thriller dramas to check out. To view these programs, for which you have been patiently waiting, free up all of your schedules.

The web series listed below are available on OTT in the first week of June.

Scoop

Hansal Mehta is ready to astound us once more with a tale based on actual events. Jigna Vora's book, "Behind the Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison," served as the inspiration for Scoop. Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul and Mirat Trivedi wrote the narrative. The main character in Scoop is a crime reporter whose life takes a bizarre turn after she is accused of killing another journalist. Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Tanishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani play pivotal roles in the film starring Karishma Tanna.

Release date: June 2 OTT platform: Netflix

School of Lies

School of Lies is a story about a 12-year-old boy who goes missing from his boarding school. The incidents that led to child abuse are described in the series. Avinash Arun Bhaware directed the show, which was written by Nishant Agarwala, Ishani Banerjee, and Shoaib Nazeer. Aalekh Kapoor, Varin Roopani, Vir Pachisia, Aryan Singh Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Hemant Kher, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, and Nitin Goel are among the actors who appear in the series.

Release date: June 2 OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Manifest Season 4

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 is poised to cause havoc with its incredible storyline. The 828 passengers of the flight and their loved ones rush to fulfill their callings and avert the dreadful future that lies ahead as the death date draws near. Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, Ramirez Luna, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor star in this Jeff Rake-penned drama.

Release date: June 2 OTT platform: Netflix

New Amsterdam Season 3

The new season of New Amsterdam, which debuted in the United States in February, is highly anticipated by the Indian audience. The series centers on Dr. Max Goodwin, the new medical director of one of the country's oldest public hospitals. Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher, Tyler Labine, Alejandro Hernandez, Sandra Mae Frank, and Debra Monk star in this drama created by David Schulner.

Release date: June 1 OTT platform: Netflix

Valeria Season 3

Valeria will return for what will most likely be its final season. Elisabet Benavent's novel "En los Zapatos de Valeria" served as the inspiration for this Spanish television series, created by Maria Lopez Castano. Inma Torrente, Nely Reguera, and Laura M. Campos are the series' directors. Along with other cast members, this show features Diana Gómez, Silma López, Paula Malia, Teresa Riott, Maxi Iglesias, Juanlu González, and Ibrahim Al Shami J.

Release date: June 2 OTT platform: Netflix