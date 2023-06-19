M1 Singapore Expands 5G Roaming Service Across 17 Countries

Reported by Srikapardhi

M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, introduces 5G roaming plans for customers on Bespoke plans, providing ultra-fast connectivity in 17 countries. Travelers can enjoy high-quality video communication, low-latency gaming, and uninterrupted connectivity.

Highlights

  • M1 introduces 5G roaming plans for Bespoke plan customers, enabling seamless connectivity during travel.
  • 17 countries, including USA, Australia, South Korea, and UAE, are covered by M1's 5G roaming service.
  • 5G SIM cards and compatible handsets are required to access the 5G roaming service.

M1, Singapore's digital network operator and a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation has introduced 5G roaming plans, revolutionizing the travel experience for customers. M1 says this offering allows subscribers of M1's Bespoke Flexi, Bespoke Contract, Bespoke SIM-only, and Bespoke Family plans, along with an active 5Go Access subscription, to enjoy seamless 5G roaming across 17 countries.

17 Countries Supported for 5G Roaming

With an extensive list that includes Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Estonia, Finland, Israel, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Taiwan, UAE, USA, and Vietnam, M1 ensures that customers stay connected with ultra-fast 5G connectivity.

The recent launch of 5G roaming for Taiwan and Vietnam on 16th June 2023 further solidifies M1's commitment to providing comprehensive coverage and access to its advanced 5G network.

Also Read: M1 Singapore Introduces True 5G Eco SIM to Reduce Environmental Impact

5G SIM Cards and Compatible Handsets

To make the most of M1's 5G roaming service, customers must possess a 5G SIM card and a compatible 5G-enabled handset. While the service currently supports a select range of devices, M1 is committed to expanding the compatibility to include more handsets in the near future.

According to the statement, introducing M1's 5G roaming plans marks a significant advancement in travel connectivity. Customers can now enjoy unparalleled connectivity, from staying in touch with family and friends to conducting seamless business meetings on the go. Additionally, with the low latency and uninterrupted gameplay experiences, M1 says gamers can indulge in immersive gaming sessions while travelling.

The 5G network guarantees high-quality video communication, enabling customers to communicate effortlessly without disruptions or delays. Furthermore, travellers can upload their cherished memories and use navigation apps and services without worrying about sluggish connections or bandwidth limitations.

5Go Access Add-On and Free True 5G Access

M1 aims to provide value for its customers by offering the 5Go Access add-on at an affordable price of SGD 2.03 (inclusive of tax). M1 Bespoke SIM-only customers have six months of complimentary access to True 5G, while Bespoke Flexi and Handset customers enjoy an extended period of 12 months of free True 5G access.

Also Read: Globe Telecom Expands 5G Roaming to 67 Countries and Territories

M1 says they continue to prioritize innovation and customer-centric solutions. M1's dedication to delivering a True 5G experience remains unwavering, as they strive to revolutionize the telecommunications landscape and solidify their position as industry leaders.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

