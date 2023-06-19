Airtel 2GB Daily Data Plans with Medium Term Validity

In the ever-evolving world of telecommunications, Airtel has been at the forefront of providing innovative and customer-centric plans to cater to the growing data needs of its subscribers. With the increasing demand for high-speed internet, Airtel offers two compelling 2GB daily data plans with medium-term validity, spanning either 56 or 84 days. In this article, we will delve into the details of these plans, highlighting their features and benefits for Airtel customers in India.

Airtel Rs 549 Plan:

The Rs 549 plan is designed to offer an optimal balance of data, voice, and messaging services. Key features of this plan include:

2GB Daily Data: Airtel customers availing of this plan are granted 2GB of high-speed data per day, ensuring uninterrupted internet access for various online activities such as video streaming, browsing, and more.

Unlimited Voice Calling: Airtel ensures that subscribers can stay connected with their loved ones by providing unlimited voice calling benefits within India. This feature allows users to make uninterrupted calls to any network without worrying about additional charges.

100 SMS/Day: With the Rs 549 plan, customers can enjoy the convenience of sending 100 SMS per day, facilitating seamless communication through text messages.

Airtel Rs 839 Plan:

For those seeking enhanced entertainment options and extended validity, the Rs 839 plan proves to be an enticing choice. Here are the key highlights of this plan:

2GB Daily Data: Similar to the Rs 549 plan, the Rs 839 plan offers 2GB of daily data, empowering users to make the most of their internet experience.

Unlimited Voice Calling: Airtel's commitment to seamless communication is evident in this plan as well, providing unlimited voice calling benefits to users and fostering uninterrupted conversations.

100 SMS/Day: With the provision of 100 SMS per day, subscribers can conveniently stay connected with friends, family, and colleagues via text messages.

Airtel Xstream Play: An additional advantage of the Rs 839 plan is complimentary access to Airtel Xstream Play. This platform grants users access to an extensive range of content from over 15 OTT (Over-The-Top) applications, including movies, TV shows, and more, enriching their entertainment experience.

5G Unlimited Data Offer:

Both the Rs 549 and Rs 839 plans come with the 5G unlimited data offer, which can be claimed via the Airtel Thanks app. There are also Airtel Thanks benefits included for customers with both plans.